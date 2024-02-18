UFC 298 post-fight press conference

The post-fight UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria press conference follows the MMA event live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Sunday, February 18 (AEDT). In attendance, UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the main event, Australia’s reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against Georgian-Spanish No. 3 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. In the co-main event, No. 6 middleweight Paulo Costa of Brazil takes on No. 3 New Zealand-Australian former champion Robert Whittaker.

