UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria pre-fight press conference

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria battle it out in the UFC 298 main event live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Sunday, February 18 (AEDT). Ahead of their highly anticipated championship clash, the fighters host a pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) makes the sixth defence of his UFC featherweight title and eyes to return to winning ways. Unbeaten Georgian-Spanish contender Ilia Topuria (14-0) fights for his first UFC title.

In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (24-7) faces former title challenger Paulo Costa (14-2) of Brazil.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 298 card, American Geoff Neal (14-5) and unbeaten Ian Garry (13-0) of Ireland go head to head at welterweight. As well, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo (16-3) of Los Angeles meets Georgian Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) at bantamweight. Plus, Anthony Hernandez (11-2) of the U.S. fights Roman Kopylov (12-2) at middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

