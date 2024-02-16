UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria weigh-in video

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Sunday, February 18 (AEDT). Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
In the main event, Australian champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) defends his featherweight title against Georgian-Spanish contender Ilia Topuria (14-0). To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 145 lbs championship limit.
In the co-main event, former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa (14-2) of Brazil takes on New Zealand-Australian former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker (24-7). The non-title limit is 186 lbs.
Get UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
UFC 298 fight card
Main card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
- Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight
- Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweight
- Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight
- Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight
Prelims
- Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa, heavyweight
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera, bantamweight
- Mingyang Zhang vs. Brendson Ribeiro, light heavyweight
Early prelims
- Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow, welterweight
- Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn, welterweight
- Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick, women’s flyweight