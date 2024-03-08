UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9. Following the official weigh-ins, ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley defends his bantamweight title against old rival Marlon Vera. In the co-main event, Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis square off at lightweight.

Also on the UFC 299 PPV card, Michael “Venom” Page faces Kevin Holland at welterweight. Plus, Gilbert Burns and Jack Della Maddalena clash at welterweight. In addition, Song Yadong fights Petr Yan at bantamweight.