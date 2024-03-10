UFC 299 post-fight press conference

The post-fight UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 press conference follows the MMA event live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Sunday, March 10 (AEDT). In attendance, UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley defends his belt against old rival Marlon Vera. In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier takes on Benoit Saint Denis.

Get UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 full card results.