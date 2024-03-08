UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 weigh-in video

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Sunday, March 10 (AEDT). Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
In the main event, Sean O’Malley of the United States defends his bantamweight title against old rival Marlon Vera of Ecuador. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 135 lbs championship limit.
The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier of the U.S. and Benoit Saint Denis of France. The non-championship limit is 156 lbs.
Get UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
UFC 299 fight card
Main card
- Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera, bantamweight – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title
- Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, lightweight
- Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page, welterweight
- Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight
- Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, bantamweight
Prelims
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos, lightweight
- Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips, bantamweight
Early prelims
- Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight
- Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian, heavyweight
- CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev, flyweight
- Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz, women’s flyweight
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins, light heavyweight