UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 weigh-in video

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Sunday, March 10 (AEDT). Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley of the United States defends his bantamweight title against old rival Marlon Vera of Ecuador. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 135 lbs championship limit.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier of the U.S. and Benoit Saint Denis of France. The non-championship limit is 156 lbs.

Get UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 299 fight card

Main card

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera, bantamweight – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, lightweight

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page, welterweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, bantamweight

Prelims

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos, lightweight

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips, bantamweight

Early prelims