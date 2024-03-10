Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 299 video: Curtis Blaydes stops Jailton Almeida in second round with punches

Curtis Blaydes TKO's Jailton Almeida at UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

MMANewsResultsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes got back in the win column when he faced No. 7 Jailton Almeida at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2. The pair squared off on the top of preliminary card live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Sunday, March 10 (AEDT).

Almeida got his 15-fight winning streak snapped, as he made a takedown attempt, but was caught by Blaydes, who hammered his way to victory. The official time was 36 seconds into the second round.

With the win by TKO, 33-year-old Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, Illinois improved to 18-4, 1 NC. Brazil’s 32-year-old Jailton Almeida dropped to 20-3.

Get UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.