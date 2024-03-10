UFC 299 video: Curtis Blaydes stops Jailton Almeida in second round with punches

No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes got back in the win column when he faced No. 7 Jailton Almeida at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2. The pair squared off on the top of preliminary card live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Sunday, March 10 (AEDT).

Almeida got his 15-fight winning streak snapped, as he made a takedown attempt, but was caught by Blaydes, who hammered his way to victory. The official time was 36 seconds into the second round.

With the win by TKO, 33-year-old Curtis Blaydes of Naperville, Illinois improved to 18-4, 1 NC. Brazil’s 32-year-old Jailton Almeida dropped to 20-3.

