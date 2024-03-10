Subscribe
UFC 299 video: Robelis Despaigne KO’s Josh Parisian in 18 seconds with punches

Robelis Despaigne stops Josh Parisian in first round with punches at UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

By Parviz Iskenderov
Cuban heavyweight Robelis Despaigne secured a quick win against American Josh Parisian at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2. The MMA event aired live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Sunday, March 10 (AEDT).

In his attempt to land a high kick, Despaigne slipped and fell down. While Parisian charged forward trying to dominate, the 35-year-old Taekwondo stylist got back up. Moving back, he managed to clipp his opponent with a right hand. He followed it up with a another right dropping the latter to the canvas, and finished him with more punches. Referee Andrew Glenn stopped the fight at 18 seconds into the opening round.

With the victory by TKO, Robelis Despaigne improved his MMA record to 5-0 and remained unbeaten. Josh Parisian dropped to 15-8 and suffered his third defeat in a row.

Get UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
