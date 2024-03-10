UFC 300 promo video: Pereira vs Hill tops stacked card in Las Vegas

The highly anticipated UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 14 (AEST). The stacked card features a series of MMA bouts with some of the most prominent MMA fighters of today. The first promo video hit the stream today.

In the main event, Brazil’s two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against American former champion Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Weili Zhang defends her strawweight title in the all-Chinese contest against Yan Xiaonan.

The main card also features a lightweight bout between the “BMF” beltholder Justin Gaethje and former featherweight champion Max Holloway. Plus, Bo Nickal goes up against Cody Brundage at middleweight. In addition, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira meets Arman Tsarukyan in the title eliminator.

Among the preliminary bouts, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka fights Aleksandar Rakic. Two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo and two-time PFL women’s lightweight tournament champion Kayla Harrison goes up against former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and boxing hall of famer Holly Holm. Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt battles former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

The full UFC 300 fight card that was confirmed today can be found below.

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill fight card

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, lightweight – Gaethje’s BMF title

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight – UFC lightweight title eliminator

Preliminary card