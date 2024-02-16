UFC 300 Q&A with Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Aljamain Sterling & Jim Miller

The historic UFC 300 airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 14 (AEST). Although “the greatest card ever”, as per Dana White, is currently with no headliner, several other fighters host a Q&A ahead of UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Former two-time lightweight title challenger Justin Gaethje and former featherweight champion Max Holloway preview their lightweight bout with the “BMF” belt on the line. As well, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling previews his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar.

Plus, Jim Miller, who takes on Bobby Green in a long-awaited clash. The lightweight bout has been booked for the fourth time and scheduled for UFC 300.