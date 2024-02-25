Subscribe
UFC 303 set for June at 2024 International Fight Week in Las Vegas

12th annual International Fight Week includes UFC Hall of Fame, UFC Fan Expo & UFC 303

By Parviz Iskenderov
The date and location have been set for UFC 303 taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29. The PPV fight card is featured on the 12th annual International Fight Week that also includes UFC Hall of Fame and UFC Fan Expo.

2024 UFC International Fight Week 2024 is held from June 24 to June 30 in Las Vegas. The UFC 303 main event bout is yet to be set.

On NYE, Conor McGregor announced his Octagon return against Michael Chandler on June 29. Nevertheless, the bout between “The Ultimate Fighter 31” opposing coaches is yet to have a confirmed date.

Dana White recently said that he was expecting Ireland’s former two-division champion to be back this fall (spring in Australia). At the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, UFC President also reminded about his broken leg, the upcoming “Road House” movie and that “Conor McGregor’s got a lot of money”.

The promotion confirmed the location and venue for UFC 303 via a post on X.

In Australia, UFC 303 airs live on Sunday, June 30 (AEST).

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

