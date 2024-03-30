UFC Atlantic City results: Blanchfield vs Fiorot

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot aka UFC Atlantic City airs live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT).

The main event is a five-round women’s flyweight bout between American No. 2-ranked Erin Blanchfield (12-1) of Elmwood Park, New Jersey and No. 3 Manon Fiorot (11-1) of France. The co-main event is an all-American welterweight bout between Vicente Luque (22-9) of Westwood, New Jersey and Joaquin Buckley (17-6) of St. Louis, Missouri.

Also on the card, Bruno Silva (23-10) of Brazil goes up against former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (15-7) of the U.S. As well, American middleweight Sedriques Dumas (9-1) faces Nursulton Ruziboev (35-8-2) of Uzbekistan.

Plus, Bill Algeo (18-7) of the U.S. takes on Canada’s Kyle Nelson (15-5-1) at featherweight. In addition, American Chidi Njokuani (22-10) fights Rhys McKee (13-5-1) of Ireland at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Atlantic City live stream in Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, March 31

Main card: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST

Prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot results

Get UFC Atlantic City: Blanchfield vs Fiorot full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley

Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas

Bill Algeo vs. Kyle Nelson

Chidi Njokuani vs. Rhys McKee

Preliminary card