Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Mexico City post-fight press conference

UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 post-fight press conference

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The post-fight UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 press conference follows the MMA event live from CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT). In attendance some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the main event, Mexico’s former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces American former title challenger Brandon Royval in the rematch. The co-main event is a featherweight rematch between Mexico’s former interim champion Yair Rodriguez and former title challenger Brian Ortega of the U.S.

Get UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.