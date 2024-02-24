UFC Mexico City results: Moreno vs Royval 2

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 aka UFC Mexico City airs live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT).

In the main event, former two-time 125-pound champion Brandon Moreno (21-7-2) steps inside the Octagon in front of his home country crowd against American former title challenger Brandon Royval (15-7) in the rematch at flyweight. The co-main event is a rematch between Mexico’s former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez (19-4, 1 NC) and former title challenger Brian Ortega (15-3, 1 NC) of the U.S.

Also on the card, Francisco Prado (12-1) of Argentina goes up against Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber (14-1) at lightweight. As well, American Ricky Turcios (13-3) takes on the representative of the country-host Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1) at bantamweight.

Plus, Yazmin Jauregui (10-1) of Mexico and Sam Hughes (8-5) of the U.S. clash at women’s strawweight. In addition, Manuel Torres (14-2) of Mexico and Chris Duncan (11-1) of Scotland battle it out at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Mexico City live stream in Australia

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, February 25

Main card: 2 pm AEDT

Prelims: 11 am AEDT

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 results

Get UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight

Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega, featherweight

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado, lightweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes, women’s strawweight

Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan, lightweight

Preliminary card