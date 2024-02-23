Subscribe
UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 weigh-in video

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 ceremonial weigh-ins

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 airs live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-7) faces recent title challenger and No. 3 ranked Brandon Royval (15-7) in the rematch. The non-championship limit is 126 lbs.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez (16-4) and Brian Ortega (15-3) meet in the rematch at featherweight. The non-title limit is 146 lbs.

Get UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC Mexico City fight card

Main card

  • Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight
  • Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega, featherweight
  • Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado, lightweight
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes, women’s strawweight
  • Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan, lightweight

Preliminary card

  • Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos, bantamweight
  • Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca, flyweight
  • Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda, flyweight
  • Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam, lightweight
  • Luis Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar, flyweight
  • Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe Dos Santos, flyweight
  • Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov, featherweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

