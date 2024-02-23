UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 weigh-in video

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 airs live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
In the main event, former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-7) faces recent title challenger and No. 3 ranked Brandon Royval (15-7) in the rematch. The non-championship limit is 126 lbs.
In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez (16-4) and Brian Ortega (15-3) meet in the rematch at featherweight. The non-title limit is 146 lbs.
Get UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
UFC Mexico City fight card
Main card
- Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega, featherweight
- Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado, lightweight
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, bantamweight
- Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes, women’s strawweight
- Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan, lightweight
Preliminary card
- Cristian Quinonez vs. Raoni Barcelos, bantamweight
- Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonca, flyweight
- Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda, flyweight
- Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam, lightweight
- Luis Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar, flyweight
- Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe Dos Santos, flyweight
- Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov, featherweight