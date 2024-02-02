Dolidze vs Imavov on weight at UFC Vegas 85, one fighter misses

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 4 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov square off at middleweight. Both fighters made the required non-title limit. Dolidze weighed-in at 186. Imavov showed 185 lbs.

In the co-main event, Renato Moicano and Drew Dober clash at lightweight. Both fighters weighed-in at 156 lbs.

Luana Carolina came in at 129 lbs, missing the flyweight limit by three pounds (including one pound allowance for a non title bout). Her opponent Julija Stoliarenko was 126 lbs. On her second attempt Carolina reportedly showed 128 lbs. She forfeits 20 percent of her purse and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

UFC Vegas 85 fight card

Main card

Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185), middleweight

Drew Dober (156) vs. Renato Moicano (156), lightweight

Randy Brown (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171), welterweight

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5), women’s flyweight

Aliaskhab Khizriev (186) vs. Makhmud Muradov (185.5), middleweight

Gilbert Urbina (171) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.5), welterweight

Preliminary card

Molly McCann (116) vs. Diana Belbita (116), women’s strawweight

Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Azat Maksum (126), flyweight

Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170), welterweight

Jung Gyeong Lee (146) vs. Blake Bilder (144.5), featherweight

Luana Carolina (128)* vs. Julija Stoliarenko (126), women’s flyweight

Marquel Mederos (155.5) vs. Landon Quinones (155.5), lightweight

Thomas Petersen (261.5) vs. Jamal Pogues (265.5), heavyweight

*Carolina missed the women’s flyweight limit.