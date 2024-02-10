UFC Vegas 86 results: Hermansson vs Pyfer

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer aka UFC Vegas 86 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, February 11 (AEDT).

The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between No. 11 Swedish-Norwegian Jack Hermansson (23-8) and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Joe Pyfer (12-2) of the U.S. The co-main event is an all-American featherweight battle between No. 13 Dan Ige (17-7) and Andre Fili (23-10, 1 NC).

Also on the card, Robert Bryczek (17-5) of Poland faces Ukraine’s Ihor Potieria (20-5) at 187.5-pound catchweight. The latter missed the required middleweight limit.

Plus, Brad Tavares (20-9) of the U.S. meets Gregory Rodrigues (14-5) of Brazil at middleweight and Darrius Flowers (12-6-1) takes on fellow-American Michael Johnson (22-19) at lightweight. In addition, Brazil’s Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) and Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia go toe-to-toe at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 86 live stream in Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, February 11

Main card: 11 am AEDT

Prelims: 8 am AEDT

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer results

Main card

Jack Hermansson vs. Joseph Pyfer, middleweight

Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili, featherweight

Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria, 187.5-pound catchweight

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight

Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers, lightweight

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan, middleweight

Preliminary card