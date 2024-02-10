Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 86 results: Hermansson vs Pyfer

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov

This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Table of contents

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer aka UFC Vegas 86 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, February 11 (AEDT).

The main event is a five-round middleweight bout between No. 11 Swedish-Norwegian Jack Hermansson (23-8) and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Joe Pyfer (12-2) of the U.S. The co-main event is an all-American featherweight battle between No. 13 Dan Ige (17-7) and Andre Fili (23-10, 1 NC).

Also on the card, Robert Bryczek (17-5) of Poland faces Ukraine’s Ihor Potieria (20-5) at 187.5-pound catchweight. The latter missed the required middleweight limit.

Plus, Brad Tavares (20-9) of the U.S. meets Gregory Rodrigues (14-5) of Brazil at middleweight and Darrius Flowers (12-6-1) takes on fellow-American Michael Johnson (22-19) at lightweight. In addition, Brazil’s Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) and Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia go toe-to-toe at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 86 live stream in Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, February 11
Main card: 11 am AEDT
Prelims: 8 am AEDT

Sign up for Kayo

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer results

Get UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs Pyfer full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jack Hermansson vs. Joseph Pyfer, middleweight
  • Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili, featherweight
  • Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria, 187.5-pound catchweight
  • Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight
  • Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers, lightweight
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan, middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates, welterweight
  • Bolaji Oki vs. Timothy Cuamba, lightweight
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil, women’s strawweight
  • Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio, light heavyweight
  • Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells, welterweight
  • Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov, light heavyweight
  • Fernie Garcia vs. Hyder Amil, featherweight
  • Daniel Marcos vs. Qileng Aori, bantamweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.