UFC Vegas 87 results: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev aka UFC Vegas 87 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT).

In the main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5) of Suriname and Shamil Gaziev (12-0) of Bahrain battle it out at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Tyson Pedro (10-4) of Australia and Vitor Petrino (10-0) of Brazil clash at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, England-based Muhammad Mokaev (11-0) goes up against Alex Perez (24-7) of the U.S. at flyweight. As well, unbeaten bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) meets Bekzat Almakhan (17-1) of Kazakhstan.

Plus, Matt Schnell (16-7) of the U.S. and Steve Erceg (11-1) of Australia go head to head at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 87 live stream in Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 3
Main card: 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST
Prelims: 5:30 am AEDT / 2:30 am AWST

Watch on Kayo

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev results

Get UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro, light heavyweight
  • Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev, flyweight
  • Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan, bantamweight
  • Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight

Preliminary card

  • Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight
  • Vinicius Oliveira vs. Bernardo Sopaj, bantamweight
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat, bantamweight
  • Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro, middleweight
  • Ludovit Klein vs. AJ Cunningham, lightweight
  • Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov, lightweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

