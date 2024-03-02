UFC Vegas 87 results: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev aka UFC Vegas 87 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT).

In the main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-5) of Suriname and Shamil Gaziev (12-0) of Bahrain battle it out at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Tyson Pedro (10-4) of Australia and Vitor Petrino (10-0) of Brazil clash at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, England-based Muhammad Mokaev (11-0) goes up against Alex Perez (24-7) of the U.S. at flyweight. As well, unbeaten bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) meets Bekzat Almakhan (17-1) of Kazakhstan.

Plus, Matt Schnell (16-7) of the U.S. and Steve Erceg (11-1) of Australia go head to head at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 87 live stream in Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, March 3

Main card: 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST

Prelims: 5:30 am AEDT / 2:30 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev results

Get UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight

Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro, light heavyweight

Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev, flyweight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan, bantamweight

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight

Preliminary card