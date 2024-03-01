Rozenstruik vs Gaziev on weight at UFC Vegas 87, full card set

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname and Shamil Gaziev of Bahrain square off at heavyweight. The non-championship limit is 266 lbs. Rozenstruik weighed-in at 257 lbs. Gaziev was 261 lbs.

In the co-main event, Tyson Pedro of Australia and Vitor Petrino of Brazil battle it out at light heavyweight. The non-title limit is 206 lbs. Both fighters showed 205.5 lbs.

Other participants also successfully made the required limit for their respective bouts. Get UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev full fight card and weights below.

UFC Vegas 87 fight card

Main card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight

Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro, light heavyweight

Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev, flyweight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Bekzat Almakhan, bantamweight

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight

Preliminary card