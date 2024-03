The post-fight UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura press conference follows the MMA event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT). In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the main event, Australia’s Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura of Poland go head to head at heavyweight. In the co-main event, American Bryan Battle and Congo’s Ange Loosa square off at welterweight.

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura results.