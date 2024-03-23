Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 89 results: Ribas vs Namajunas

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas aka UFC Vegas 89 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT).

The main event is a five-round women’s flyweight bout between Brazil’s Amanda Ribas (13-4) and former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Karl Williams (9-1) of Atlanta, Georgia and New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-3, 1 NC).

Also on the card, AJ Dobson (7-2) faces Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4) in the all-American bout at middleweight. As well, South African bantamweight Cameron Saaiman (9-1) takes on unbeaten American Payton Talbott (7-0).

Plus, American Billy Quarantillo (18-5) and Morocco’s Youssef Zalal (13-5-1) clash at featherweight. In addition, Mexico’s Fernando Padilla (15-5) and Luis Pajuelo (8-1) of Peru go head to head at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 89 live stream in Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, March 24
Main card: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST
Prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas results

Get UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas full fight card results below.

Main card

  • Rose Namajunas def. Amanda Ribas by unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, 48–47) | Watch post-fight interview
  • Karl Williams def. Justin Tafa by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28) | Watch post-fight interview
  • Edmen Shahbazyan def. AJ Dobson by KO (punches, R1 at 4:43) | Watch finish
  • Payton Talbott def. Cameron Saaiman by TKO (punches, R2 at 0:21)
  • Youssef Zalal def. Billy Quarantillo by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 1:50)
  • Fernando Padilla def. Luis Pajuelo by submission (brabo choke, R1 at 2:45)

Preliminary card

  • Trey Ogden def. Kurt Holobaugh by unanimous decision 30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Julian Erosa def. Ricardo Ramos by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 2:15)
  • Miles Johns def. Cody Gibson by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Jarno Errens def. Steven Nguyen by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Darya Zheleznyakova def. Montserrat Rendon by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Andre Lima def. Igor Severino by disqualification (illegal biting, R2 at 2:52) | Watch finish
  • Mick Parkin def. Mohammed Usman by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.