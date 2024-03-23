UFC Vegas 89 results: Ribas vs Namajunas

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas aka UFC Vegas 89 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT).

The main event is a five-round women’s flyweight bout between Brazil’s Amanda Ribas (13-4) and former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Karl Williams (9-1) of Atlanta, Georgia and New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-3, 1 NC).

Also on the card, AJ Dobson (7-2) faces Edmen Shahbazyan (12-4) in the all-American bout at middleweight. As well, South African bantamweight Cameron Saaiman (9-1) takes on unbeaten American Payton Talbott (7-0).

Plus, American Billy Quarantillo (18-5) and Morocco’s Youssef Zalal (13-5-1) clash at featherweight. In addition, Mexico’s Fernando Padilla (15-5) and Luis Pajuelo (8-1) of Peru go head to head at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 89 live stream in Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, March 24

Main card: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST

Prelims: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas results

Get UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas full fight card results below.

Main card

Rose Namajunas def. Amanda Ribas by unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, 48–47) | Watch post-fight interview

Karl Williams def. Justin Tafa by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28) | Watch post-fight interview

Edmen Shahbazyan def. AJ Dobson by KO (punches, R1 at 4:43) | Watch finish

Payton Talbott def. Cameron Saaiman by TKO (punches, R2 at 0:21)

Youssef Zalal def. Billy Quarantillo by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 1:50)

Fernando Padilla def. Luis Pajuelo by submission (brabo choke, R1 at 2:45)

Preliminary card