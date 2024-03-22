Ribas vs Namajunas on weight at UFC Vegas 89, full card official

UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.
In the main event, Amanda Ribas (13-4) of Brazil faces former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at women’s flyweight. Ribas weighed-in at 125.5 lbs. Namajunas showed the same.
In the co-main event, Karl Williams (9-1) of Atlanta, Georgia and New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-3, 1 NC) clash at heavyweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 264.5 lbs and 246.5 lbs, respectively.
Get UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas full fight card and weights below.
UFC Vegas 89 fight card
Main card
- Amanda Ribas (125.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (125.5)
- Karl Williams (246.5) vs. Justin Tafa (264.5)
- Edmen Shahbazyan (186) vs. AJ Dobson (185.5)
- Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)
- Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)
- Fernando Padilla (145) vs. Luis Pajuelo (145)
Preliminary card
- Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)
- Ricardo Ramos (145.5) vs. Julian Erosa (146)
- Miles Johns (136) vs. Cody Gibson (135.5)
- Jarno Errens (144.5) vs. Steven Nguyen (145)
- Montserrat Rendon (135) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (135.5)
- Igor Severino (125) vs. Andre Lima (126)
- Mohammed Usman (237) vs. Mick Parkin (262.5)