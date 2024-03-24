UFC Vegas 89 video: Edmen Shahbazyan gets rocked, rebounds & stops AJ Dobson

Edmen Shahbazyan walked away with the win, when he faced AJ Dobson at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT).

The scheduled for three rounds all-American main card bout ended prior to the final horn. Dobson had success on the second minute of the first round tagging Shahbazyan with a big right hand, a left knee followed by another left hand. The latter, however, paid back later in the round dropping his opponent to the canvas with a big left hook and finishing him with punches on the ground.

As the lights went off, referee Mark Smith jumped in and called it a day. The official time was 4 minutes and 43 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, 26-year-old Edmen Shahbazyan of Glendale, California improved to 13-4 and got back in the win column. 32-year-old AJ Dobson of Powell, Ohio dropped to 7-3.

