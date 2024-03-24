UFC Vegas 89 video: Igor Severino disqualified for biting, Andre Lima takes win

It was a fairly rare ending to an MMA fight, when the Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Andre Lima and Igor Severino squared off at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas. The event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23.

The scheduled for three rounds all-Brazilian flyweight contest was stopped by referee Chris Tognoni after Lima reported that he was bitten by Severino. After the review the latter was disqualified. The official time was 2 minutes and 52 seconds into the second round.

Taking the victory in his UFC debut, Andre Lima improved to 8-0. Igor Severino, who also made his first appearance inside the Octagin, dropped to 8-1.

