Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr set for May in Perth, Australia

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr for vacant IBF lightweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Vasiliy Lomachenko faces George Kambosos Jr in May in Perth, Australia
Vasyl Lomachenko in his bout against Devin Haney at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on May 20, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

The fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr has been officially announced. The pair battles it out for the vacant IBF lightweight title live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, May 12.

Ukraine’s three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) last fought in May 2023 in Las Vegas, where he dropped a unanimous decision against Devin Haney in his bid to become the undisputed lightweight champion. Making his first ring appearance in Australia, the 35-year-old Oxnard, California-based southpaw looks to return to winning ways and once again become champion.

“I am excited for the opportunity to fight once again for a world title,” Lomachenko said. “George Kambosos Jr. is a good fighter, and I know I must prepare well to earn the victory,” “Fighting in Australia will be a new experience, and I am Iooking forward to giving the people of Perth a great fight.”

Australian George Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10 KOs) is a former unified lightweight champion. In his previous bout last July in Shawnee, Oklahoma, the 30-year-old took a majority decision against Maxi Hughes. In 2022, the Sydney native twice fought Haney for the undisputed title, but lost both fights by unanimous decision. Going through the ropes in front of his home country crowd, Kambosos is confident in the victory and focused on the task at hand.

“I am extremely motivated and eager to face off with the legendary Vasiliy Lomachenko,” Kambosos said. “Once again, I will bring a world championship showdown and a mega stadium fight to Australian shores. This will be a battle between two modern day warriors. This is a fight I’ve always wanted, and it will soon become a reality. This fight means everything to me. It’s about cementing the immortal boxing legacy I want to leave behind. I will be ready, and victory is the only thing on my mind. Thank you to the City of Perth and the Western Australian Government for getting behind this historic event.”

The fight announcement was made at the press conference today.

In addition to the Lomachenko vs Kambosos showdown, the event is set to see two more world title fights. The names of fighters participating, as well as the undercard matchups, are expected to be announced shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
