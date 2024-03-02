Vitor Petrino defeats Tyson Pedro at UFC Vegas 87

Brazilian mixed martial artist Vitor Petrino improved his unbeaten record when he faced Australian light heavyweight Tyson Pedro in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev. The fight card aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT).

The contest went the full distance. After three rounds the scores were 30-27, 30-27 and 29–28.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Vitor Petrino improved to 11-0. In his post-fight interview, the 26-year-old of Santa Luzia, Brazil said he wanted face Antony Smith next.

Tyson Pedro dropped to 10-5. Post-fight, the 32-year-old native of Penrith, New South Wales announced it was his final appearance inside the Octagon, thanked everyone and took off his gloves.

