Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs Robelis Despaigne added to UFC St. Louis fight card

Heavyweights Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Robelis Despaigne clash at UFC Fight Night in St. Louis, Missouri

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Robelis Despaigne has been reportedly set for the UFC Fight Night card live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, May 12 (AEST). The pair squares off in the three-rounder at heavyweight.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1) won his previous bout in January by unanimous decision against Anderi Arlovski. Last August, the 32-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona stopped Lukasz Brzeski in the first round.

Unbeaten Robelis Despaigne (5-0) is set for a quick return to action. The 35-year-old Cuban was on top in his Octagon debut early march at UFC 299, when he KO’d Josh Parisian in 18 seconds.

The fight was reported as “confirmed” by MMA Junkie, after Despaigne’s management made the announcement. The promotion is yet to feature the matchup on the event page on its official website.

Among other previously announced bouts for the event, Chase Hooper of Enumclaw, WA faces Viacheslav Borshchev at lightweight. With the addition of Cortes-Acosta vs Despaigne, the current UFC St. Louis lineup looks as the following:

  • Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley, flyweight
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics, lightweight
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweight
  • Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset, welterweight
  • Tecia Torres vs. Tabatha Ricci, women’s strawweight
  • Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweight
  • Trey Waters vs. Billy Goff, welterweight
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne, heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

