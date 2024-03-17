William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes full fight video highlights

William Zepeda and Maxi Hughes squared off in the main event live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT). The contest featured the unbeaten Mexican contender up against the British former IBO belt-holder. The pair went head to head in the world title eliminator.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) outboxed, overwhelmed and hurt fellow-southpaw Hughes (26-7-2, 5 KOs) in four rounds. The latter’s corner stopped the fight prior to the start of the fifth rounds.

With the victory, William Zepeda, who was named “The Fighter of the Night” earned his spot inline for the IBF and WBA belts.

