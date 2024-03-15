Subscribe
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes weigh-in video

William Zepeda faces Maxi Hughes in the IBF and WBA lightweight title eliminator live from Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
William Zepeda and Maxi Hughes square off in the IBF and WBA lightweight title eliminator live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

To be eligible, Mexico’s unbeaten William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) and British Maxi Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) must make the required 135-pound limit. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Floyd Schofield (16-0, 12-KOs) of Austin, Texas faces Las Vegas-based Esteuri Suero (13-1, 10 KOs) of Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Schofield’s WBA International lightweight title on the line.

Get Zepeda vs Hughes full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Zepeda vs Hughes fight card

  • William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes, 12 rounds, lightweight – IBF and WBA title eliminator
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Esteuri Suero, 10 rounds, lightweight -Schofield’s WBA International title
  • Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Marquice Weston, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Eric Priest vs. Jose Sanchez Charles, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Joel Iriarte vs. Bryan Carguacundo, 6 rounds, welterweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

