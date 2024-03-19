Yokasta Valle: You will see the best version of me against Seniesa Estrada

Yokasta Valle faces Seniesa Estrada live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, March 30 (AEDT). The pair battles it out for the first undisputed minimumweight title with four belts on the line. The scheduled for 10 rounds clash serves as the co-feature on the card headlined by Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson.

Nicaragua-born two-division world champion Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) brings to the ring her unified IBF and WBO belts. Going up against LA’s 31-year-old unified WBA and WBC champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs), the 31-year-old Costa Rican promises “the best version” of her performance inside the squared circle.

“This fight is very important because becoming undisputed champion is a dream of mine and because I’d be making history for Costa Rica and for all Latinos,” Valle said following her recent training session at Wild Card Boxing Club. “It’s also important because of the many years of effort in putting women’s boxing where it is now.”

“If she’s not concentrated on this fight and is thinking about other things that have nothing to do with it, then it can be to my advantage. If when she steps into the ring she’s thinking about my trainer or about something else, then I feel she will be distracted.”

“You will see the best version of me in this fight. I’m aggressive, and I’m a warrior. When the bell rings, I like to throw lots of punches. So you will see a Yokasta who is very aggressive and who will throw lots of punches, to the point where she won’t know where they are coming from!”

“My coach [Gloria Alvarado] knows her really well. But aside from that, I have an advantage because she is also an excellent trainer. It’s because of that and not because she’s known her since she was a kid. She knows how to work with me. We have a great connection.”

In the main event, two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) of Mexico goes up against former title challenger Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) of Australia. The pair goes head to head in the 10-round bout at super featherweight.